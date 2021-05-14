Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

Trex stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock worth $4,031,054. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.