Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock worth $4,031,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

