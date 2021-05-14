Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

