Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 210 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 852,687 shares of company stock valued at $65,367,719.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.