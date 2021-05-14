Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 160 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,397,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $263.14 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

