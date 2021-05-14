Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

