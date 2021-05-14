Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

