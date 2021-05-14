Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 10,740 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

