Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $355.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.