Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.