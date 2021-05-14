Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.04 on Friday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

