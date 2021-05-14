Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $111,000 in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.08 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $256.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

