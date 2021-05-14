Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.91, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

