Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.