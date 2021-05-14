Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after buying an additional 1,728,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

VTWO opened at $87.06 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

