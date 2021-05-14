TransUnion (TRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,501 shares of company stock worth $7,206,103. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

