TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $660.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $586.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $603.64 and a 200-day moving average of $587.92. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $303.51 and a 52 week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.