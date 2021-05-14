TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.94.

TA stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders bought a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last ninety days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

