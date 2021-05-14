TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

