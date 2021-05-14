TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 137,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

