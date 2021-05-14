Traders Purchase High Volume of Vivint Smart Home Call Options (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 428 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 45,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,489. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.