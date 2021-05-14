Traders Purchase High Volume of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Call Options (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 969% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $340,886.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $355,584.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,775 shares of company stock worth $1,977,198. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

