Traders Buy High Volume of Eargo Call Options (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,333% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

EAR stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Eargo has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 278.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 65,465 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $300,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

