TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.34 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $948.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

