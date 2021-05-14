Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.55.

TOT stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.93. 2,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.61 and a one year high of C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.41.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,730. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 183,880 shares of company stock valued at $736,571.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

