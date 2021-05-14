Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Down 9.1%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

About Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

