TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.02. TORM shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -363.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TORM by 54.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

