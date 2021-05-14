TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%.

TRMD stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Get TORM alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.