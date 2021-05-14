TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8,885.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.54.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

