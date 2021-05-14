Tokes (TKS) Price Hits $0.0159

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005078 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.