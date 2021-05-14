Toews Corp ADV Takes $976,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

TYL stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.48. 1,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.