Toews Corp ADV Takes $943,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,400. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

