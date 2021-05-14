Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 5,600 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

