Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 3,400 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Waters comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Waters by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Waters by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Waters by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.07. 2,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $320.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.75 and a 200-day moving average of $265.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

