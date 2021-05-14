Toews Corp ADV Makes New $961,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Electronic Arts comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

