Toews Corp ADV Invests $949,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

CMS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. 6,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

