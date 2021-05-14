Toews Corp ADV Invests $948,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 5,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

