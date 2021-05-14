Toews Corp ADV Invests $937,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. 12,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

