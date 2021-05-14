Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 12,500 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

