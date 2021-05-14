Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 10,300 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.09. 25,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,670. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

