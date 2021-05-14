Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.11. 9,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

