Toews Corp ADV Acquires 65,000 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 260.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

