TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$145.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.71.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$132.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$134.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

