TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$145.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.71.
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$132.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$134.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.69.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
