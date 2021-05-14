Titon (LON:TON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TON stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.80 ($1.66). The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.40. The company has a market capitalization of £14.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Get Titon alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.