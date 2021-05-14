Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE TF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.33. 80,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$776.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 84.00 and a quick ratio of 84.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 143.45%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.