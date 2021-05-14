TheStreet Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to B

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $99,734.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $531,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,907 shares of company stock worth $5,436,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 271.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

