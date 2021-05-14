TheStreet Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

Shares of EA opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

