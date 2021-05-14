TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.11.

TXMD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 18,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,131,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last 90 days. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 121,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.