The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.