The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $620.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $880.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $751.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $493.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $678.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $62,789,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,082 shares of company stock worth $110,507,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,241,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

